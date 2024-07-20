Truck carrying toxic sodium cyanide overturns in Kiambu

The Ministry of Health has announced that a truck carrying sodium cyanide overturned in Kambembe area of Rironi in Kiambu County on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

In a statement, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni said the incident caused the highly toxic substance to spill in the area.

“The Ministry of Health has been informed of an incident involving a truck believed to have been transporting sodium cyanide. The truck overturned, causing a spillage of this highly toxic substance in the Kambembe area of Rironi, Kiambu County,” the PS said in a statement.

The ministry has advised the public to avoid the site of the incident and to cooperate with its emergency and disaster response teams as they work to contain the situation.

Sodium cyanide is an extremely toxic chemical that can be fatal if swallowed or inhaled in even small amounts. Exposure to the chemical can cause symptoms such as headache, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea and vomiting.

Sodium cyanide is a white powder (like salt) with a faint almond-like odour which is used as a solid or in solution to extract metal ores, in electroplating and metal cleaning baths and metal hardening.

Severe exposure can lead to loss of consciousness and convulsions within minutes, while prolonged or repeated exposure to lower levels can lead to long-term health problems, including neurological damage, thyroid dysfunction and cardiovascular problems.

Threat to aquatic life

The chemical also poses a significant threat to aquatic life. If released into water, it can kill fish and cause long-term damage to aquatic ecosystems. Although sodium cyanide can break down over time, its initial effects are often devastating.

Appropriate personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks and eye protection is essential when handling sodium cyanide to prevent direct exposure. Adequate ventilation and spill containment systems are critical in environments where sodium cyanide is handled/present.