Ruto and Odinga allies clash at Kiambu funeral

James Orengo

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah (left) and Siaya Senator James Orengo. The two clashed during the burial of Rachel Njeri, the mother of Kiambu Governor James Nyoro on February 12, 2022.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga clashed on Friday during the burial of Rachel Njeri, the mother of Kiambu Governor James Nyoro.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.