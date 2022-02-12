Ruto and Odinga allies clash at Kiambu funeral

Politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga clashed on Friday during the burial of Rachel Njeri, the mother of Kiambu Governor James Nyoro.

Ms Njeri died of cancer on February 4 aged 88 and was interred after a funeral service held in Kamangu village, Kikuyu constituency, Kiambu County.

Siaya Senator James Orengo began the storm when he told the mourners that Kenyans should learn politics of tolerance and peace.

"Here in Kenya, we have only two peacemakers... that is President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Raila Odinga," Mr Orengo said.

But Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah, who is a close ally of DP Ruto, urged the mourners to desist from politics of insults touching on either the DP or the President, saying Njeri's legacy should be respected.

"She was a lady of faith and a firm believer... and who loved people around her and we should respect her and the family by not playing politics in her burial,” Mr Ichung’wah said when he rose to address the mourners.

Stable hands

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia told mourners to desist from abusing leaders, especially the President.

"We should support him as he strives to make sure that Kenya is left in stable hands,’’ Mr Kimemia said.

For his part, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said the current problems facing Kenyans can only be solved through the right leadership.

He read the condolence message from Mr Odinga, who said Njeri was a hardworking patriot.

President Kenyatta's condolence message was read by Attorney-General Paul Kihara.