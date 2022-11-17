Ruaka building collapses on residential home killing two

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

A six-storey building under construction has collapsed Thursday in Ruaka, Kiambu County, claiming two lives. This is the second building collapse in the Nairobi metro area in a week, coming just days after a building under construction came tumbling down in Kasarani

The building in Ruaka collapsed over a neighbouring residential home whose occupants were sleeping at the time of the incident. 

Ruaka building

An aerial view of the Ruaka building collapse on November 17, 2022. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Emergency responders say three survivors have been taken to hospital. 

Samuel Kahura, head of Kiambu Fire Brigade and Rescue Service, said rescue operation is ongoing. 

''We believe more people could be under the rubble and we have teamed up  with other agencies including Kenya Red Cross, military and police officers to rescue those trapped,’’ Mr Kahura said.

This is second building to come down in the country this week. 

On Tuesday, a building under construction collapsed in Kasarani, Nairobi killing at least three people. 

The building came down during the wee hours on Thursday.

