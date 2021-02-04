Gatundu court jails policeman who defiled girl, 15, for 40 years

A court in Gatundu, Kiambu County, has jailed Paul Kipkoech Rotich, a police officer, for 40 years for defiling a 15-year-old girl inside a police station.

The minor’s mother had taken the girl to the police station together with her cousin, whom she was suspected to be having a love affair with.

The incident happened in 2018 when the minor was 15 years old but the judgment was delivered yesterday (Wednesday) at the Gatundu Law Courts.

The mother had taken the minor and her cousin for disciplining at the police station. The following day, when the minor’s mother went back to the police station, she learnt that her daughter had been defiled and she reported the matter to the OCS.

Ipoa investigations

Ipoa investigators had told the court that they visited the girl’s home in Gatundu where she lived with her parents and collected and preserved crucial evidence that was later presented as an exhibit in court.

The exhibits included a pair of pants which the minor wore on the day she was defiled. The items were preserved at Ipoa laboratories in Nairobi before being examined at the Government Chemist.

While making the ruling, Principal Magistrate H.M. Ng’ang’a said both the complainant and prosecution proved beyond any reasonable doubt that the sexual offence was committed.

In his defence, the police officer had told the court that he was framed by his boss.

But the magistrate said the police officer was guilty.





