Police thwart attempts by goons to disrupt DP Ruto rally in Gatundu South

Police have thwarted attempts by hired goons to disrupt Deputy President William Ruto’s rally at Kiamwangi area in Gatundu South.

The over 100 goons, who had been ferried to the area by three buses, were blocked from accessing the venue of the rally in Kiambu County on Friday.

Dr Ruto is currently in Kiambu, the political backyard of President Uhuru Kenyatta where he is rallying locals to back his presidential bid in the August 9 General Election.

At the rally, emotive issues on land played out. Over 1,000 petitioners have moved to court seeking to stop their compulsory relocation to pave way for the expansion of Mama Ngina University in Gatundu South.

"No one will be relocated or have his land grabbed provided you have the title deeds. This country is led by the Constitution. Do not panic, no one will relocate you," Mr Ruto said in Mutomo on Friday.