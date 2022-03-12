William Ruto takes vote hunt to President’s home village

Deputy President William Ruto addresses a campaign rally at Mirangiine in Nyandarua county on February 25, 2022.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Deputy President had previously deftly avoided Gatundu South where the Head of State once represented as MP.
  • The DP will be hosted by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants and elected leaders.

Deputy President William Ruto is set to hold a campaign rally in Ichaweri, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s rural home village, opening a fresh chapter in the dramatic fallout between the two former political soulmates.

