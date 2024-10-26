Police in Thika shoot suspected transformer vandal

Police in Thika, Kiambu County on Saturday shot dead a man accused of vandalising a transformer.

Two alleged accomplices are said to have escaped with bullet wounds in the 4am incident.

According to Thika West Sub-County Police Commander Laurence Muchangi, the confrontation took place at Kisii Estate.

"Our officers had gained prior intelligence that there would be a transformer that would be targeted by vandals. We remained alert and at about 3.40am, parts of Kisii Estate near Kang'oki area suffered a blackout," he said.

Mr Muchangi said his ground patrol units immediately rushed to the mapped locations of the transformers. The men were found vandalising a Kenya Power transformer in Kisii Estate.

"The suspects perhaps thought the men who had arrived at the scene were residents...They charged while armed with machetes, shouting at our police officers to get back into their houses and sleep," Mr Muchangi said.

It was only when it became clear that the suspects intended to cause bodily harm to the officers, Mr Muchangi said, that they opened fire.

"This saw one of the suspects sustain serious injuries that were declared fatal at the Thika Level Five Hospital...Two others escaped and are believed to be injured," he added.

Mr Muchangi said the body of the deceased was taken to General Kago mortuary.

"We are also appealing to all health facilities to be on the lookout for people seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds...such an incident should be reported to us immediately it is noted," he said.

Energy Principal Secretary (PS) Alex Wachira had told Nation. Africa on October 22, 2024 that vandalism of the grid infrastructure is a real menace that is tormenting consumers, especially domestic ones in the villages and urban estates.

"We have reached a point where we are losing transformers worth nearly Sh800 million annually. This situation leaves some consumers grappling with weeklong blackouts," he said.

On Saturday, Mr Wachira thanked the national security agencies for stepping up the fight against electricity transmission saboteurs.