Electricity transformer theft menace: Government deploys police officers to trace criminals

The government has assigned groups of police officers in Homa Bay County the responsibility of tracking and smoking out criminals who engage in theft of electricity transformers.

The officers will work together with other agencies to make sure that criminals who steal the transformers are apprehended and arraigned.

County Commissioner Moses Lilan said the region has become synonymous with power blackouts caused by vandalism of public infrastructure, especially electricity transformers and power lines.

He said a team of police officers was trying to address the menace by tracing the criminals.

"The officers are drawn from the Critical Infrastructure Police Unit (Cipu). Vandalism of transformers must stop," Mr Lilan said.

Kenya Power has been reporting huge losses caused by vandalism and theft of its equipment used for supplying electricity to homes and businesses.

Mr Lilan said the latest case in Homa Bay happened in Rangwe where unknown individuals stole transformers and dumped them at a field in Rangwe Town alongside a vehicle that was used to ferry the stolen gadgets.

"Another incident was reported in Omoya. These are just a few reported incidents," the county commissioner said.

When transformers are stolen, criminals break them open to steal copper wire and cooling oil.

The copper is sold to scrap metal dealers for recycling.

Mr Lilan described people involved in the illegal business as economic saboteurs who do not wish the county to grow.

He compared the act of stealing transformers to terrorism saying criminals found to engage in the business will be charged accordingly.

"Whoever puts a whole village or a neighbourhood into darkness for a whole week or a whole month are economic saboteurs," Mr Lilan said.

The CIPU team has been tasked to investigate the theft of Kenya Power property and report the cases and arrest suspects.