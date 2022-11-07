Police arrest missing farmhand in Gladys Chania husband murder case

Detectives have arrested the missing farmhand in Kiambu politician Gladys Chania husband murder; this brings to three number of suspects in the case.

John Muikiriria Mwangi, who went missing on the same day as the Rwanda based businessman George Mwangi Kamau (now deceased), was arrested at Karinga location, Kiambu County.

Kiambu police commander Perminus Kioi said that preliminary investigations show that Mr Kamau was killed inside his house in Mangu and his body ferried into Kieni Forest.

The third suspect in the gruesome murder of Rwanda based businessman George Mwangi Kamau, has been arrested. John Muikiriria Mwangi, who went missing on the same day as the deceased was arrested at Karinga location in — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 7, 2022

“All the circumstances under which he met his death point to that he was killed inside his house and his body ferried to the forest. We have recovered some of the weapons that were used in the murder including the motor vehicle,’’ Mr Kioi said.

Disappearance

Mr Morris Kamau Mbugua was hired on October 8, 2022, by the main suspect Gladys, a day before disappearance and death of Mr Kamau.