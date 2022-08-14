We are not happy with poll results, Kiambu Jubilee losers say

Outgoing Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, who was defending his seat on a Jubilee Party but was trounced by Senator Kimani Wamatangi of the United Democratic Alliance, is among candidates from the county who now claim that the electoral agency did not conduct free and fair elections.

While speaking to journalists on Saturday, Mr Nyoro claimed that there were a lot of irregularities and that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should nullify the gubernatorial results and conduct fresh elections.

During the press conference, Mr Nyoro was accompanied other Jubilee Party candidates who lost in the August 9, 2022 elections.

They included four times senatorial poll loser George Mara, Mr David Ngare Gakuyo who vied for Thika Town parliamentary seat, Mr Owen Ndung’u (Kikuyu constituency) and Ms Damaris Wambui (Kiambaa constituency).

‘Agents denied badges’

At the same time, Mr Nyoro claimed that some agents were denied badges ahead of the election, making it hard for them to access polling stations.

"IEBC didn't conduct free and fair elections and we know the game that was played by our opponents," said Mr Nyoro.

He further claimed that there were instances where ballot boxes were tampered with as seals were missing.

He maintained that they will challenge the elections results and urged Kenyans to remain peaceful.

Jubilee senatorial candidate George Mara said that they will exhaust all the options available.

"We won't accept the results or congratulate our opponents as the exercise wasn't free and fair," he said.

A lot of irregularities

Jubilee woman representative candidate Gladys Chania also claimed that there were a lot of irregularities, especially in Kikuyu.

Also protesting the election outcome is Mr Gakuyo, the Thika Jubilee parliamentary candidate who said that the whole process was aligned to rig him out.

Mr Gakuyo's main competitor and former Thika Town MP Alice Ng'ang'a of UDA clinched the seat.

Kiambaa Jubilee candidate Damaris Waiganjo said that her agents had been denied entry into polling stations and it took her intervention have them allowed in.