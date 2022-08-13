Kimani Wamatangi ousts Nyoro in Kiambu governor’s race

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi is now poised to take charge of the county which is part of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area after defeating Governor James Nyoro in the August 9, 2022 gubernatorial race.

Mr Wamatangi, who vied on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, secured 348,371 votes, beating his closest challenger, outgoing Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina Jungle, who got 237,361 votes.

Mr Jungle was vying as an independent candidate after he was defeated by Mr Wamatangi in the UDA primaries.

Outgoing Governor Nyoro, the Jubilee Party candidate, got 99,562 votes while former governor William Kabogo, who was vying under his Tujibebe Wakenya Party, garnered 106,980 votes. Outgoing Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria of Chama Cha Kazi got 24,512 votes while MS Mwende Gatabaki managed to get 4,674 votes.