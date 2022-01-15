Kiambu residents throng Thika Green Stadium ahead of Raila Odinga rally

Thika Green Stadium

Kiambu residents at Thika Green Stadium ahead of ODM leader Raila Odinga's rally on January 15, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Thika Stadium in Kiambu County is almost full to capacity ahead of today’s Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga’s political rally.

