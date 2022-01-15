Kiambu residents throng Thika Green Stadium ahead of Raila Odinga rally

Thika Stadium in Kiambu County is almost full to capacity ahead of today’s Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga’s political rally.

At the rally, Mr Odinga is expected to officially launch his presidential campaign.

Excited residents sang and danced at the stadium as they waited for the ODM leader's arrival. There was heavy presence of police and other security agencies at the stadium and its environs.

Yuoths were seen donning red and blue t-shirts and caps inscribed Azimio la Umoja which is associated with Mr Odinga.

Currently, Mr Odinga is at Mount Kenya University where he is meeting the youth. Mr Odinga is accompanied by Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya. Mr Jeremiah Kioni and Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o are also present

Hawkers made booming business as they sold their wares to thousands of people at the stadium.