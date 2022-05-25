Court bars IEBC from clearing UDA's Karungo Wa Thang'wa for Kiambu seat
The High Court has barred the electoral commission from clearing UDA nominee for Kiambu senate seat Karungo Wa Thang'wa pending determination of a suit challenging his suitability to vie or hold a public office.
Justice Anthony Mrima has also referred the matter to a three-judge bench that is set to be appointed by Chief Justice Martha Koome to deal with suits facing former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.
A voter, Kelvin Njui Wangari, has petitioned the court to bar Mr Karungo from the polls on grounds that he was impeached from office on alleged gross misconduct.
Mr Thang’wa was impeached in October 2019 when serving as the Kiambu county government minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.
More follows