Kerio Valley night curfew temporarily suspended for three days

The government has suspended for three days the dawn-to-dusk curfew in the Kerio Valley to allow residents to vote.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed on Monday said residents will be allowed free movement from Monday, August 8, to Wednesday, August 10, so that they can exercise their democratic right to vote.

The one-month curfew, imposed in the troubled region on June 7, was extended on July 7 for another 45 days. It was supposed to end on August 20, subject to a review by the authorities.

But Mr Mohamed emphasised that the area will be under heavy security surveillance.

“We will allow free movement of persons for three days starting today until Wednesday to allow them to vote. The curfew will [return to] force starting Thursday,” he said.

He explained that a multi-agency security team would work round the clock to ensure a peaceful election.

He said more officers from the regular police, Rapid Deployment Unit, General Service Unit and Directorate of Criminal Investigations and 67 special units were deployed to counties in the Rift Valley perceived to be violence hotspots.

The counties under focus are Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Narok, Kericho and Bomet.

He assured residents that adequate resources are available to deal with any eventuality.

“The Rift Valley region is adequately prepared and has received all the resources in terms of personnel from the national government to ensure we have covered all the corners of the region,” he said.

“At least 67 formed-up units in addition to the regular police and the GSU, DCI, ASTU and border patrol will be involved in the security operations,” Mr Mohamed added.

But he urged residents to leave polling stations once they vote.

He noted that the police will be strict in enforcing the Election Offences Act and will not hesitate to take any legal action against violators.