State launches emergency hotline numbers for Kuresoi, Molo residents

The government has assured Kuresoi and Molo residents that there will be tight security as the country prepares for the August 9 elections.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed said adequate security will be provided before, during and after the polls slated for Tuesday next week.

Mr Maalim, who on Wednesday led other security chiefs in launching a multi-agency command centre in Nakuru, said the facility would serve the 14 counties in the region.

Mr Maalim revealed that the command centre was established in Nakuru to coordinate responses to issues that may be linked to next week’s polls.

“The command centre will help security officers to respond swiftly to any incidents during the election period. We have provided hotline numbers that citizens can use to report incidents from across the 14 counties of the region,” he said.

This comes a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i offered similar assurances.

Dr Matiang’i, who spoke in Molo, said additional security agents including officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) would be deployed to parts of Eldoret and in Molo and Kuresoi ahead of the elections.

Sources told the Nation that the decision to beef up security in Eldoret, Molo, Njoro, Kuresoi South and Kuresoi North was informed by past experience of political violence and intelligence briefs.

“The Rift Valley will never be the same again. The region has experienced violence in past elections, but the 2022 polls will be different. I urge members of the public to use the hotline contacts to swiftly report incidents, including electoral malpractices,” Mr Maalim said.

He urged Kenyans to ensure that they maintain peace after voting.

He also warned politicians against extending campaigns after the lapse of the period on Saturday.

“We are aware that some people are planning secret gatherings after August 6. If any politician is found [doing so], that will be treated as an election malpractice and [they] will face prosecution,” he warned.

Various parts of the Rift Valley have experienced political violence in previous elections.

But ahead of next week’s polls, security officers have mapped violence hotspots and will be ready to avert a repeat of the 2007-08 post-poll chaos.

After the presidential results of the 2007 General Election were disputed, violence erupted, leading to the deaths of more than 1,000 people. Many others were displaced.

An investigation into the post-election violence revealed that the police were unprepared, biased and overzealous in their attempts to control the chaos.

The hotline numbers are:

Regional Command Centre - 0793100200

Nakuru – 0736350172

Laikipia - 0776451830

Bomet – 0741649294

Kajiado – 0772330690

Elgeyo Marakwet – 0742812034

Nandi - 0721895443

Uasin Gishu – 0732999567

Kericho – 0732999485/0786719663

Turkana – 0115556221

Baringo – 0120400358

Narok – 0721974715

Samburu – 0718627279

Trans Nzoia – 0742037383