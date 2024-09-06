Three killed in head-on collision between lorry and double cab in Fort Ternan

Three people died on the spot in a road accident involving a lorry and a pick-up at Fort Ternan on the Londiani-Muhoroni highway.

According to County Traffic Enforcement Officer (CTEO) Selina Chirchir, the lorry carrying LPG collided head-on with a Nissan double cab, killing the driver and two other occupants on the spot.

Ms Chirchir said the driver of the trailer survived the accident and was taken to Fort Ternan Sub-county Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the victims were taken to St Vincent Hospital mortuary in Muhoroni for identification and post-mortem.

On Tuesday September 3, 13 people were killed in another accident in Kisumu Ndogo area along the same Londiani-Muhoroni road.