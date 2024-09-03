Nine passengers die in Muhoroni-Kipsitet road crash

Nine passengers died in a tragic road accident on Tuesday at the Kisumu Ndogo area on the Muhoroni-Kipsitet road near the border of Kisumu and Kericho counties.

The crash involved a trailer carrying baking flour that was headed from the Kipsitet area and a matatu traveling in the opposite direction.

According to a police report, the trailer's driver lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into the oncoming matatu.

The impact resulted in the immediate deaths of nine passengers, including four women and five men.

Truck driver fled the scene

Several survivors were rushed to Muhoroni Sub-County Hospital, but their conditions remain unknown.

The driver of the matatu was among those killed instantly, while the truck driver fled the scene and remains at large.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to St Vincent Hospital mortuary for identification by relatives before post-mortems are conducted. Both vehicles were extensively damaged and were towed to Kipsitet Police Station.