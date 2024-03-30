Puzzle as nine-month pregnant university student dies by suicide in Kericho

A pregnant First Year student at Mount Kenya University has died by suicide at a residential estate in Kericho county.

Faith Charity Makhulu, 19, is said to have taken her life at the site and service area in Kericho town in what has shocked the family and residents.

A police report indicates that the student at the University’s Thika branch was about nine months pregnant at the time of the death.

“The body had deep visible rope injuries on the neck, the tongue was protruding out” states the police report seen by the Nation.

It further states that no suicide note was found at the scene of the incident. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Ms Laureen Okoth, the deceased’s mother who called in the police following the incident stated that her daughter was nine months pregnant.

By press time, police were yet to establish what might have triggered the university student to take her life.

The body has since been moved to Kericho County Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation ahead of a postmortem exam and subsequent release to the family for burial.

“There was no indication prior to the incident that the victim would take her life. It took everyone by surprise as she was due to deliver in a few weeks” Ms Beatrice Koech, a neighbor to the parents of the deceased, said.

Cases of teen suicides have been on the rise in the South Rift region with the most affected being Bomet, Narok and Kericho counties.

“There is a need for the youth to come out and open up on the challenges they are facing in life so that they can get professional counseling,” former Bomet Senator Christopher Langat has said.

Dr Langat, a former university lecturer said many youths were facing challenges and required psychosocial support to wade through it.

Dr Robert Langat, the head of African Gospel Church (AGC) in Kenya said recently at Tenwek Boys’ High School that parents should play a leading role in shaping the lives of their children and inculcating strong Christian values.

“Cases of suicide and murder involving the youth have been on the rise across the country and there is a need to address the root causes of it and make young people understand that it is possible to surmount any challenge facing them. Most of the problems are temporary setbacks” Bishop Langat said.