Oscar Kamau King’ara Burial

The State House Road double murder that shook the presidency

Members of the civil society sing during the burial of Oscar Kamau King’ara (inset: right) at his father’s home in Muchatha, Kiambaa, Kiambu County, on March 14, 2009. King’ara was shot dead alongside George Paul Oulu (inset: left) along State House Road on March 5, 2009.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Duncan Khaemba

Senior Political Reporter

NTV

What you need to know:

  • Two officials of the Oscar Foundation were gunned down in rush hour traffic.
  • The executions ignited another wave of protests by University of Nairobi students.

