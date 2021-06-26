Property destroyed in Tengecha High School dorm fire

Tengecha Girls High School

Firefighters fight a dorm  inferno at Tengecha Girls High School on June 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Property of unknown value was destroyed in a dorm fire at Tengecha Girls High School in Kericho County on Saturday morning.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Why rent prices in Othaya keep rising

  2. Property destroyed in Tengecha High School dorm fire

  3. Governor Kingi confirms ADC grabbed 237,000 hectares of land in Kilifi

  4. Rowdy mourners disrupt Jakoyo Midiwo funeral

    Jakoyo Midiwo burial

  5. Garissa targets 165, 000 children in measles vaccination campaign

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.