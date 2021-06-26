Property destroyed in Tengecha High School dorm fire

Property of unknown value was destroyed in a dorm fire at Tengecha Girls High School in Kericho County on Saturday morning.

Teachers at the school told Nation.Africa that the fire started at around 6am when students were attending morning preps.

“A total of 59 students have been affected in the fire incident, no one was injured," said a senior teacher at the school.

She said that the school’s Board of Management members, Ministry of Education and security officials were meeting at the institution following the fire incident.

Students and area residents put out the fire before it could spread to adjacent dormitories. The students lost mattresses, blankets, bed sheets, uniforms and other personal property in the Saturday morning fire.

"The cause of the fire is being investigated and a report will be issued later," said a senior police officer. Anxious parents streamed to the school to check on their children after news of the fire spread in the area.