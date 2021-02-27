Missing James Finlay staff found buried within tea estate

Emmy Chemutai body exhumed

The body of James Finlay tea company employee Emmy Chemutai is exhumed from the tea estate on February 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

The body of a woman who went missing two weeks ago has been found buried in a shallow grave in Kericho County.

