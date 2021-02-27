Missing James Finlay staff found buried within tea estate

The body of a woman who went missing two weeks ago has been found buried in a shallow grave in Kericho County.

Emmy Chemutai was an employee of the James Finlay tea company.

Her body was Friday exhumed from the grave a short distance from her house at Kapsongoi village in the expansive estate.

Chemutai hailed from Kiptenden village at Kaptembwo location in Boito Ward, Bomet County, and had worked for the tea company for 11 years.

A missing persons report was filed a week after she went missing, leading to a search that culminated in the discovery of a fresh grave within the estate.

Police could not exhume the body on Thursday evening after the discovery was made as they had to wait until Friday to obtain court orders.

“Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident and are helping the police with investigations,” said Kericho County Police Commander Silas Gichunge.

Mr Gichunge said police are pursuing a man said to have been living with Chemutai.

The body was taken to Kericho County Referral Hospital mortuary for a postmortem and subsequent release to the family for the burial.

Family’s pillar

Mr Samuel Tonui, Chemutai’s uncle, said the family started searching for her after she was reported missing a week ago.

Chmutai’s legs were tied up with a rope and the body wrapped in a bed sheet before being buried in the shallow grave.

“We are appealing to police to get to the bottom of this unfortunate incident and ensure justice is done as she was a pillar of the family. She did not deserve to die the way she did,” said Mr Tonui.

Chemutai was described by family members as a hard working and friendly person who made many investments in her rural home.

Police investigating the incident are seeking to unravel where the murder was committed and the circumstances that led to it.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing on of our colleague under unclear circumstances. By the time of her death, she was a tea leaf in one of our picking teams at Kapsongoi estate,” said

Mr Sammy Kirui, James Finlay’s Corporate Affairs manager sent a condolence message to the family and promised them support.

“An investigation has been launched and we are fully cooperating with relevant government agencies on this matter. We will be providing details as they are released to us,” he said.