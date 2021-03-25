Kericho Governor Chepkwony nominates DG after death of Susan Kikwai

Governor Paul Chepkwony and Lily Chepngetich Ngok

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and Deputy Governor nominee Lily Chepngetich Ngok at a past function.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ngok is currently serving as CEC member in charge of Education, Sports, Culture and Social Services.
  • Governor Paul Chepkwony said the nomination addresses continuity, in the distribution of elective seats and gender balance.

Ms Lily Chepngetich Ngok is poised to become the next Kericho Deputy Governor after Governor Paul Chepkwony nominated her for the position on Thursday, two days after the burial of the immediate former office holder who succumbed to Covd-19.

