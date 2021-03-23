Kericho Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai's burial underway

The burial ceremony Kericho Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai, who died on March 20, is currently underway in Kipkelion East constituency.

Kikwai is being laid to rest at her rural home in Tugunon village.

Kikwai, 60, succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at Siloam Hospital in Kericho town after four days of treatment.

She took the final blow at a time when she was at the front-line in ensuring Kericho residents adhered to all the Covid-19 containment measures set by the Ministry of Health.

“The fight against Covid-19 cannot be left to the government alone. It is a team effort that requires partnership with the private sector,” Ms Kikwai posted on Twitter in 2020.

Before plunging into politics, Ms Kikwai served as the managing director of Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) between 2005 and 2012.