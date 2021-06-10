Fees row: Student attacks, injures Ainamoi Secondary School principal  

Geoffrey Rono

Mr Geoffrey Rono, the Ainamoi Secondary School who was attacked and injured by a student on June 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

A secondary school principal in Kericho County was attacked and seriously injured by a student over a school fees balance row.

