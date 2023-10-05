DP Gachagua seeks to reconcile feuding Kericho Governor and his deputy

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has summoned Kericho Governor Erick Mutai and his deputy Fred Kirui for a meeting in Nairobi today over their incessant political differences.

The wrangles between the two have persisted in the last one year, despite being reconciled twice.

Mr Gachagua had a month ago publicly stated he would invite Dr Mutai and Mr Kirui to Nyeri for a reconciliation session – in what he said was a do-or-die meeting - “while facing Mt Kenya”.

But the venue of the meeting has been changed to the Deputy President's official residence and office in Karen.

"There have been changes to the venue of the meeting from Nyeri to Nairobi at 2pm today (Thursday)," a source privy to the talks confided to The Nation.

On September 8, during the burial of advocate Vincent Mutai in Londiani, Mr Gachagua revealed that President William Ruto was disappointed by the fallout between the county boss and his deputy.

“The President and I are disappointed by the infighting in Kericho County. Recently the President almost cancelled the Kericho County hosting of Mashujaa day, but I prevailed upon him to let it proceed. The matter is that serious," Mr Gachagua said.

"If you do not heed the people's call to unite and work for them, then we will have no option but to crush you politically…I will go to vernacular radio stations (broadcasting in Kalenjin) and put the case before the people. We will push you out,” the DP revealed.

He added that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) did not have time for internal wrangles by leaders as the Kenya Kwanza government was focused on rolling out its development agenda to benefit people at the grassroots.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has weighed in on the fresh fallout between the two politicians, saying it was increasingly becoming difficult to unite them.

“It is becoming hard to bring the two of you to work together. I think we try one last round of reconciliation before giving up on you. This is not pleasant at all,” he said.

He spoke in Ainamoi constituency on September 16, during the burial of former Knut first National Vice Chairman Stanley Mutai.

On September 11, Dr Mutai and Mr Kirui held a meeting with Kericho Woman Rep Beatrice Kemei, Ainamoi MP Benjamin Langat, Speaker Patrick Mutai and a section of the Ward Reps where they publicly announced that they had reconciled.

“(It is) an extraordinary moment of reconciliation in Kericho’s political landscape. After a long standing misunderstanding, our consultative forum was a historic step towards healing. This event showcased the unity and resolve within the Executive as we come together to bridge the divides and pave the way for a more harmonious county,” Dr Mutai stated.

Dr Mutai said, “We have let you (voters) down by failing to resolve our issues in the Executive. But I want to announce to you now that we have resolved those differences and we will work as a team.”

Mr Kirui declared that he would work with his boss to the benefit of the residents.

“We have ironed out the differences which were genuine, we are going to heed the unity call by Mr Gachagua,” Mr Kirui said after the meeting.

But two days after the handshake and public pronouncements, Mr Kirui placed new hurdles on the road, to the shock of the residents and fellow leaders.

The Deputy Governor announced fresh demands and has since repeatedly stated it that he must be given his “rightful share of the county government administration” which he allegedly bargained for during the April 14, 2022 UDA party primaries – when they teamed up to beat former Cabinet Secretary (now Presidential advisor) Charles Keter for the top county seat.

“I want a share of the county administration which I bargained for in a signed memorandum with the governor, leading to my stepping down from contesting the top seat and settling for the deputy position ahead of the UDA party primaries,” Mr Kirui said.

The on and off bitter public and private exchange between the two, centres on an alleged 60-40 pre-election power sharing deal on duties and resources to their respective offices, which the governor has allegedly trashed.

Last year, a deal was brokered by Senator Cheruiyot and members of the clergy led by Reverend Joyce Tonui of the African Gospel Church, which saw the two leaders reconcile.

But the spat erupted again early this year, with the two leaders pulling in different directions on political and administrative matters with the power sharing deal being at the core of the fight.

"I have allocated my deputy duties including being Leader of Government Business, chairman of the Sub Cabinet Committees. He is in charge of the roll-out of water projects in the county,” said the governor.