UDA party officials arrested in Kakamega

The UDA party has protested the arrest of two of its party officials accused of collecting ID cards from voters during a membership recruitment drive in Kakamega County.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale accused the government of using police officers and chiefs to harass and intimidate UDA party officials who are involved in the recruitment of members in Kakamega County.

One of the arrested official, Sarah Lumala is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday. She a polling station manager in Shirere ward.

She was arrested in Shirere location on Tuesday following complaints that she was collecting the documents from the public and released on a Sh20,000 bond.

Her colleague, Delilah Christine was released without charges.

“The government has decided to use police and chiefs to harass and intimidate our officials at the grassroots who are involved in a membership recruitment drive. We remain unbowed and will carry on with the exercise as planned,” said Dr Khalwale.

Kakamega central sub county police commander David Kabena said the UDA officials were arrested for collecting the ID cards and keeping the documents.

“One of the officials was found with five ID cards. We do not know what she was planning to do with documents. That is illegal and an offence,” said Mr Kabena.

Mr Jeff Mwenje, the UDA coordinator Lurambi constituency said it was wrong for police to get involved in political activities.

“We are asking police to tell us who are the complainants in this matter. It is clear police and chiefs are being used to try and frustrate our membership recruitment drive in a region perceived to be a stronghold of another party,” said Mr Mweje.

Mr Polycarp Muchone, an aide to Dr Khalwale said UDA officials will not be cowed by the arrests.