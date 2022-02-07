Terror suspects arrested filming state facilities in Kakamega

Three terror suspects have been arrested filming government facilities in Kakamega town including the Kakamega State Lodge.

The suspects, who include an Arab woman aged 29, a man from Mombasa aged 24 and another 36 from Nyanza region, have been handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) in Busia for questioning.

The three were spotted by two police officers recording videos and taking photos of the facilities using their mobile phones near the Golf roundabout on Sunday.

Kakamega County Criminal Investigations officer Mr James Lelia said the matter was being investigated by the ATPU.

“They were transferred to Busia and handed over to the ATPU who are investigating the matter,” said Mr Lelia.

Facilities filmed by the suspects include the residence of a judge and the western regional coordinator’s office before they were intercepted by a police constable attached to the Kakamega police station and a General Service Unit (GSU) police constable at the Kakamega State Lodge.

When challenged by the officers, the suspects said they were filming the facilities for fun.

Police impounded their phones and a blue Volkswagen motor vehicle.