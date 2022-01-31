Salim Mohamed Rashid

Salim Mohamed Rashid (right) during his arraignment at the Shanzu Law Courts together with two other suspects on February 20, 2017. 
 

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

From A student to ISIS butcher: How a terrorist came to be

logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

Salim Rashid Mohamed, the emerging local face of international terrorism networks, once carried the hopes and aspirations of his family.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.