Slain Moyale cop was just about to start annual leave

One of the police officers shot dead by their colleague in Moyale on Sunday morning had planned to start his leave on October 24, his wife revealed to the Nation.

Mr Ezekiel Matete, 39, from Mulufu village in Mumias East, joined the police service in 2009 and was posted to Moyale two years ago.

He had planned to return home on Monday to start his annual leave and build a house for his family.

His wife, Violet Waliaro, said the couple had planned to start building a permanent house.

“We had a lot of big plans for our family and our future looked bright. The killing of my husband has shuttered our dreams,” Ms Waliaro said.

She said her husband had been longing to come back home to see their sixth-born daughter, who was born six months ago by caesarian section.

The family revealed that Mr Matete had requested to be transferred from Moyale several times.

“If my son had been moved from Moyale to another station, he would not have been killed by his rogue colleague,” said his father, Mr Julius Matete.

“It is unfortunate that I have lost the person who has been the breadwinner for the whole family.”

No parent should bury their child

His mother, Sebenzia Matete, could not hold back tears as she narrated how she had struggled to bring up her children.

“I knew they would take care of me and their father and bury us when we die. It is painful with the turn of events. Instead of my son burying me, it has turned the other way round,” she mourned.

Constable Lawrence Kumber shot and killed his two colleagues before turning the firearm on himself at about 6am on October 23.

Mr Kumber first shot Corporal Francis Kokwe and turned the gun on Mr Matete, killing him on the spot. He seriously injured two other officers.

Mr Matete’s family is now crying out for justice for their slain relative, whom they described as a cheerful, hardworking and peace-loving person.

Eastern police chief Rono Bunei said the rogue officer had been blacklisted from accessing guns for work due to his behaviour.

Mr Julius Matete urged the government to ensure the family gets justice.

“There is no way I will manage taking care of his widow and the six children who have been left behind, because I don’t have any job that pays me to feed both my family and that of my son. In fact, I have been relying on him for my survival,” he said.