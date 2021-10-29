Gun and bullets
Why rogue police officers are getting away with murder 

By  Mary Wambui

What you need to know:

  • The case against police officers charged with the murders of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and taxi driver is still in court, five years since the shocking incident.
  • In Nairobi, the hearing of the case against a police officer charged with the killing of a 13-year-old boy on the family’s balcony is yet to begin, a year since the incident happened.

Only 12 out of the registered 18,166 complaints against the police at the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority have reached conviction since its mandate began in June 2012.

