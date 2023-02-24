Mumias traders protest relocation of bus park

Small scale traders in Mumias town have registered mixed reactions against the relocation of the town bus park to the newly constructed market and parking facility without involving them.

The traders said the decision to move public passenger vehicles from the center of the town will hurt their businesses due to its proximity.

Kakamega County administration is in the process of relocating traders and public transport vehicles from the heart of Mumias town to the 'Triangle land', about half a kilometre away from the central business district as a measure to decongest the town.

"Matatus that were operating from the old bus park have been relocated to the new facility and the old bus park will now be used by taxis. The move is an attempt to allow ease in movement of both people and vehicles," said Kakamega County Housing and Urban Development Chief Officer Patrick Butichi.

Mr Butichi said the relocation is being conducted in three phases and assured traders operating at the old bus park that their investment is safe in the face of a controversial town improvement.

“We shall relocate everyone to a slot where they can sell their wares by allocating stalls. We shall ensure that everyone is catered for and existing will be given first priority,” he said.

Sh185 million project

The bus terminus and market, which was constructed by the Kakamega County in conjunction with the World Bank funded under the Urban Development Programme at a tune of Sh185 million by the county has about 250 stalls, an eatery, 50 bus ticketing points and over 200 parking bays.

Part of the Mumias bus park constructed by the Kakamega County Government at a cost of Sh185 million.

Photo credit: Shaban Makokha | Nation Media Group.

Most of the affected traders including those selling chips, fried fish, fruits, vegetables, shoes and clothing among other items said they were finding difficulties in finding clients.

Ms Rehema Mwanza, one of the affected traders said she is losing Sh2,000 in a day since the vehicles were moved out.

"We support the decision to open the new market and bus park. But our feeling is that the traders should be relocated first and vehicles would follow later," said Ms Mwanza.

Mr Francis Okumu, who sells and repairs shoes, asked the county government to exempt the affected traders from remitting taxes for two months as they have to recover from the lose incurred.

Mr Okumu said they were contributing revenue to the county by paying daily taxes of between Sh50 and Sh500 to the county government and Sh2500 as license annually.

Kakamega County Assembly Housing committee chairman Timothy..... said the modern market and bus park will not only restore order in operation of Matatu business but as well give traders who include ‘mama mboga’ a decent environment to operate from.

"There is a lot of space for trade and this will upscale the generation of revenue in the county," said Mr