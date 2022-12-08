Former Mumias Sugar staff seek President Ruto help over evictions

Former Mumias Sugar Company workers who are facing eviction from the firm’s staff quarters are now pegging their hopes for a lifeline on President William Ruto, who is set to visit the region tomorrow.

This follows the publication of an eviction notice by Sarrai Group and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) despite the firm still owing workers Sh2.3 billion.

Addressing journalists in Mumias town yesterday, Mumias Sugar Factory Workers Union officials displayed the eviction notices served to a number of former workers dated October 29 and signed by the firm’s legal officer, Mr Patrick Mutuli, asking them to vacate the houses by December 31.

The notice came as a surprise since the receiver manager, Mr Ponangipalli Venkata Ramana Rao, had earlier this year said Sarrai Group was only allowed to clean and inspect Mumias Sugar Company. Workers led by union chairman Patrick Mutimba are demanding that Sarrai and KCB settles their dues first.

They further alleged a plot to bring in Ugandan and Indian workers to occupy their houses.

Union official Henry Kibondori posed: “Why is Sarrai evicting Kenyans and replacing them with Ugandans and Indians? The workers have nobody to protect them and that is why we are crying to you, Mr President.”

Mr Hezron Kong’ani, another union official, questioned the legality of the evictions.

“Sarrai and KCB are arrogantly disregarding the law. This is pure harassment and intimidation,” said Mr Kong’ani.

They urged President Ruto, who is expected to grace the 18th graduation of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology tomorrow, to act on their plight and force the managers of Sarrai and KCB to pay them their dues.

“Mr President, you promised to protect the hustlers, please protect us. You vowed to protect sons and daughters of peasants in Kenya, here we are Mr President. Please do not allow Sarrai to ignore, harass and intimidate us. the workers in Mumias.