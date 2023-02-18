In the name of the dead: The funeral extortion rings of Kakamega

Residents of Kakamega, mostly Mumias and Butere are up in arms against rogue youths who have been mounting illegal roadblocks to force them to contribute towards funerals.

The beneficiaries are often people not known to those being asked to contribute.

It is a thriving extortion ring in the name of the dead and one is only allowed to proceed with their journey after parting with levies ranging from Sh20 to Sh1,000 depending on how ‘wealthy’ one appears.

The trend that is largely perpetuated by boda boda operators has irked residents, who are calling for stern action to be taken to restore sanity.

Typically, a large printed photo of the deceased is usually displayed and a rope is tied across the street or road, with blaring music playing.

In most cases, even those who collect the money did not know the deceased.

“Why does the government allow such backward behaviour? Road users are being harassed big time. The people feel so helpless” Mr Musa Ekaya, a resident of Mumias town lamented.

Mr Ekaya said it could be that some of the individuals whose images appear in the printed photos are alive.

“And who monitors what is collected to ensure it reaches the bereaved family to help in offsetting the funeral expenses, that is, if indeed there is such a funeral in the first place?” he added.

Mr Joel Olwenyi, another resident, said a family that is bereaved and needs help from well-wishers should use decorum, not coercion, in seeking assistance.

“We all understand that times are hard and the death of a loved one would only make it harder, but it does not accord such families an opportunity to harass others,” he said.

Easy money

It’s also emerging that lazy and cunning youth could be using the tactic to make easy money.

“There is a case of an old man who died a long time ago and was buried, but the groups were still using his image to collect money,” another local said.

Areas affected the most are Lumino in Mumias West, Mayoni in Matungu, Shianda in Mumias East and Sabatia in Butere, and it often happens when a boda boda rider, matatu operator or Jua Kali trader dies.

Mumias East Sub-County Police Commander Mohammed Kullow said police have banned such collections in the area.

“We encourage people to form welfare groups that will support them during bereavements. Youth who normally take part in this exercise are usually drunk and cannot be trusted with money for funeral expenses,” he said.

Ms Eveline Juma from Mumias regretted that such people had turned funerals into booming business at the expense of the public.

“Usually, a funeral fundraiser is supposed to lessen the burden of the grieving families, but it is sad when others who have nothing to do with it choose to make a kill out of it,” said Ms Juma.

Communities in the Western part of the country --Gusiiland, Luo Nyanza and Luhyaland-- have some of the most expensive funerals in the country.

Bodies of the dead are kept in mortuaries for a long time and when the burials eventually happen, they are turned into feasts at the expense of the bereaved family.

Cows are slaughtered with chicken, goats and others made available.

In most homes, it takes weeks before the dead are buried and during this period, people camp in the homes of the deceased, where they have to be fed.

Fundraisers become the order of the day and it is so common these days for one to be inundated by requests to contribute or to join various social media groups to be part of the harambees.