MPs: Governor Fernandes Barasa is a lone ranger

There is a looming standoff in Kakamega after MPs from the county accused Governor Fernandes Barasa of sidelining them in key matters.

The lawmakers said they supported the first-term governor even after they helped him to ascend to power.

Mumias West MP Johnson Naicca said they had failed to get an audience with him.

Only two of the county's 13 MPs attended Mashujaa Day celebrations at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega town on Thursday.

While the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition has 11 legislators (10 from ODM and one from DAP-K), only two – for Malava and Shinyalu – were elected under ANC, a Kenya Kwanza affiliate.

Unlike in the days of former governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who had loyal MPs moving around with him, Mr Barasa attended the celebrations only with his deputy Ayub Savula, Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya and County Commissioner Joseph Ondego.

This was Mr Barasa's first national event since his election on August 29.

They were joined by George Wajackoyah, who contested the 2022 presidential race.

Mr Naicca and Malava MP Malulu Injendi said they were not invited to attend the event.

"Personally I was not invited, but I do not know about the rest," said Mr Injendi.

Mr Naicca said: “We support him, but he must not [ignore] us. Did he invite us? We campaigned for him, why can't he be in touch with us individually?"

Other engagements

Lugari MP Innocent Mugabe said he attended a similar event in his constituency, while Titus Khamala of Lurambi was at the funeral of his uncle.

“Most of the MPs are in Nairobi but for me, I am attending the burial of my uncle,” he said.

Christopher Aseka (Khwisero) chose to celebrate the day by meeting students in his constituency.

Mr Wajackoyah cautioned Mr Barasa not to become a one-term governor.

He pointed out that, unlike his deputy, Mr Barasa was not engaging with other leaders from the county.

“You don’t receive phone calls, you don’t engage other leaders and this will likely cost you in the end. If you are not careful, you may end up serving for only one term,” said Mr Wajackoyah at Bukhungu stadium.

DG Savula said most of the county’s MPs attended Mashujaa Day celebrations in their home constituencies.

The former Lugari MP said he used to attend such celebrations in his constituency but would inform the governor about his absence from the county event.

But he condemned the MPs who skipped the event on claims that they were not invited.

“The county is their home and no one wants to get an official invitation in his own home. The MPs are automatically expected to attend county functions without an official invitation,” Mr Savula said.

He added that MPs form part of the leadership of the county and are expected to attend any county function.

He dismissed Mr Wajackoyah’s assertions, telling the Roots Party leader that Mr Barasa is fit to govern and is focusing on development and not cheap politics.

“Mr Wajackoyah should understand that time for politics is over. Right now, Mr Barasa and I are focused on development,” he said.