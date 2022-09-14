Governor Barasa: I'll not be Oparanya's puppet

Kakamega Governor-elect Fernandes Barasa, set to sworn-in tomorrow, has assured residents that he will not operate in the shadows of his predecessor Wycliffe Oparanya, amid murmurs that he is a puppet of the former county chief.

Mr Barasa dismissed claims that he was Mr Oparanya’s project brought in to conceal the ills committed by Mr Oparanya in his 10-year reign.

The former Ketraco managing director said he brings to the county a wealth of experience he gained from the national government.

Mr Barasa won in the August 29 elections, trouncing his rivals with 192,292 votes.

His closest challenger, former Senator Cleophas Malala, came in second with 159,508 votes in the race that attracted seven candidates.

The election was postponed twice by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) because of printing errors on ballot papers and what IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati claimed was unfavourable working conditions for his staff.

“Having worked successfully in various positions in the national government, I don’t need someone to hold my hand to be able to deliver on my pledges to the residents,” Mr Barasa said.

“The new county government will be run with a lot of professionalism to move it to the next level.”

He promised to complete ongoing projects and initiate new ones.

Among his key priority areas are reviving the troubled Mumias Sugar Company and improving the health sector.

Mr Barasa said he will focus on primary health care and activate all Level Four hospitals in all the 12 constituencies, equip health facilities and ensure sufficient supply of drugs.

Mumias Sugar Company

The governor-elect said his development agenda will be anchored on a six-point agenda with a focus on health, agriculture and reviving Mumias Sugar.

He promised to work closely with the Sarrai Group, which is reviving the company.

“Mumias failed because of political interference and cartels who enjoy a free hand to import sugar. I will support all programmes initiated by Sarrai Group to ensure cartels who interfere with the revival programmes are ashamed,” he added.

Other areas of focus are water, roads and other infrastructure, market development, education and social protection.

He said he will immediately embark on improving the state of health facilities and reviving Mumias Sugar in his first 100 days in office.

“The people of Kakamega stood for development when they voted for me. The experience I have from the national government for over 25 years will put me in a vintage point to deliver development projects,” he said.

He asked sugarcane farmers to return to cane farming so as to facilitate the miller with raw materials.

He added: “I will put in a lot of sensitisation programmes and support the investor to get Mumias back to its feet because it is the backbone of the economy of the Western region.”

Mr Barasa lamented that political cartels were being used by sugar barons and rival millers to scuttle the revival process so that they could continue importing cheap sugar.

"This is not my victory, it's that of the people of Kakamega. I congratulate my competitors for giving their all. I will work with them to ensure that we take Kakamega forward," he said.

He promised to register all residents of Kakamega County in the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) scheme so that they can afford quality healthcare.

He also pledged to make Kakamega an industrial hub in the Western region by working with donors to set up industries across all the 12 sub-counties.