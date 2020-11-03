Masinde Muliro University Dean passes on

Masinde Muliro University is mourning the death of one of its lecturers, Dr Perez Wenje, who was the Dean School of Arts and Social Sciences.

Dr Wenje died at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital on Monday night.

He was taken ill after he attended the burial of his mother in Migori county two weeks ago.

Dr Lydia Anyonje, the Director of Corporate Communications at Masinde Muliro University, said Dr Wenje had been receiving treatment for acute pneumonia.

“We are currently headed to his home in Kisumu to meet family members for consultations on the next course of action, following the death of our colleague,” said Dr Anyonje.

Message of condolences

The university's Acting Vice Chancellor Dr Solomon Shabairo has sent a message of condolences to the bereaved family.

“I have learned with sorrow this morning of the demise of Dr Perez Wenje, Dean School Arts and Sciences. He has been unwell since he lost his mother about two weeks ago," said Dr Shabairo.

“On behalf of the entire Mmust fraternity, we pass our heartfelt condolences to the entire Dr Wenje family, SASS and all Mmust fraternity. May God comfort us and give us the strength to bear the loss. Let us join hands in helping the family physically, emotionally, financially and prayer," Dr Shibairo added in his message.

Dr Wenje has served as the Dean for the School of Arts and Social Sciences since January 2019 when he replaced Dr Bob Mbori who died while undergoing treatment in India.