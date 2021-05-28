Large scale gold mining to start in Kakamega in 2022

Artisanal miners

Artisanal miners prospect for gold in Rosterman in Kakamega County. Mining firm Shanta Gold has announced the presence of visible deposits in Isulu.

Photo credit: Tom Otieno | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega  &  BENSON AMADALA  

Large scale gold mining in Western Kenya could start next year after Shanta Gold, the firm that is undertaking exploration said additional visible gold has been identified in seven different intersections.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Woman, son and house help killed, set ablaze in Nakuru

  2. EACC arrests Bungoma County officials over Sh3m imprest

  3. Was naming city road after Francis Atwoli done irregularly?

  4. Large scale gold mining to start in Kakamega in 2022

  5. PRIME Kenya Ferry Services to be sued in case of a stampede

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.