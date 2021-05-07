Mine caves in, kills 5 in Ikolomani

logo

By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

Five people have died after a mine caved in in Kakamega County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Three killed in Southern Bypass crash

  2. Many homeless after demolitions in Kwale

  3. Troubled Mumias company makes new baby steps to revival

  4. Migori, Nyamira governors in trouble over ‘missing’ cash

  5. Police called in after nurse is caught defiling school girl in his car

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.