Ikolomani gold

Gold miners search for gold at Lirhembe in Ikolomani, Kakamega in 2011.

| File

Kakamega

Prime

Kakamega gold rush: Small-scale miners pin hopes on Sh100m refinery

logo

By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

Thousands of people in Kakamega County are salivating at the prospects of striking it rich following the discovery of huge gold deposits in the county.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.