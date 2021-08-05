Why Kakamega gold refinery will be a game changer for small-scale miners

Ikolomani Gold Refinery

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (centre) and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes (left) when they toured the proposed site for the upcoming Ikolomani Gold Refinery on
July 26 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

The upcoming Ikolomani Gold Refinery, expected to be launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kakamega County during his anticipated visit to Western Kenya, is seen as a game changer for artisanal miners in the region who are exploited by middlemen in the torturous small-scale gold prospecting business.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.