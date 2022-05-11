Family races against time to bring kin’s body from Saudi Arabia

The family of a Kenyan woman who was reportedly found dead in her room in Saudi Arabia is racing against time to raise Sh1.2 million to transport her body home for burial.

Her father, Mr Benson Amakobe, from Shikangania village in Lurambi, Kakamega Central sub-county said the family had been given 12 days to raise the money.

In addition to the Sh1.2 million, the family is struggling to raise money for other burial expenses.

“We are going through a very difficult time. We are struggling to raise the money so that we can bring Lydiah’s body home for burial,” said a distraught Mr Amakobe.

He said they received a text message that implied that if the family did not raise the money and collect the body within 12 days, it would be handed over to the authorities to consider how to dispose of it.

“We are in the dark about what is going on and we appeal to the government, through our embassy in Saudi Arabia, to try and help us get the body of my daughter home for burial,” he said.

Ms Lydia Ayila Amakobe, 32, travelled to the kingdom in August last year for a job as a domestic worker. She was found dead in her room last week.

Death shrouded in mystery

The circumstances of her death remain unclear and family members have complained that they were unable to reach her employer or the agent who arranged her travel to the Middle East. They said the agent’s mobile phone was switched off.

The family has been communicating with colleagues of Ms Amakobe who travelled with her to the kingdom.

Mr Amakobe said his daughter left Kenya without informing them, only revealing her whereabouts after arriving in Saudi Arabia.

“We don’t know what to do, because the agent’s mobile phone has been switched off. I don’t know what to do as we are unable to raise the money to bring my daughter’s body home for burial,” Mr Amakobe said.

On Wednesday night, his diabetic wife was rushed to hospital after her condition worsened.

“My wife has been unwell and has been battling diabetes for a long time. Her condition has been getting worse after she developed a wound in her leg,” he said.

He said his wife went into shock after learning of her daughter’s death in Saudi Arabia.