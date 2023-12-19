Sh1.2bn Riruta-Ngong rail project faces headwinds as communities claim land

The Sh1.2 billion New Riruta-Ngong commuter railway line construction has suffered a false start after two local communities claimed ownership of the Veterinary farm.

Also in question is the fate of 5,000 affordable houses that were to be built on the controversial land.

President William Ruto launched the construction of the 12.4km first phase of the new railway line last Friday. The second phase is expected to run from Ngong to Kiserian town while the third phase will see the line extend from Kiserian town to Ongata Rongai town. The project will be implemented by the China Railway and Bridge Company.

During the launch, President Ruto said local leaders had also agreed to set aside a piece of the Veterinary farm land for 5,000 affordable housing projects.

However, the standoff over the land boundary between Kajiado West MP George Sunkuyia and his Kajiado North counterpart Onesmus Ngogoyo played openly before the Head of State.

Mr Sunkuyia maintained the land was in Kajiado West Constituency whereas Mr Ngogoyo said the land is under the national government.

On Monday, dozens of Keekonyokie community members and leaders convened a meeting on the controversial land seeking to halt the projects.

Led by Mr Sunkuyia, Kajiado County Assembly Speaker Justus Ngossor, former Kajiado Senator Peter Mositet and former Kajiado West MP Moses Sakuda, they demanded the project be halted to pave the way for further consultations.

“The land belongs to the Keekonyokie community. We want President William Ruto to listen to us. We are not opposed to government projects but the landowners must be consulted before any project is affected,” said Mr Ngossor.

Mr Sunkuyia said the land is a classic example of historical land injustice against the Maa community. “We are being pushed away from ancestral land each day,” he said.

Mr Sakuda said the community wants the projects halted until the stalemate is solved.

“As the government considers other possible projects in the farm, nothing will happen until proper consultations are done with the Keekonyokie community,” said Mr Sakuda.

In a rejoinder on Tuesday, Mr Ngogoyo said the land belongs to the Kaputiei sub-clan that occupies Kajiado North Constituency according to Gazette Notice No. 2803 of 1956.

“The land in question is a public land that used to be owned by the Kaputie. We will not allow a few individuals to subdivide this land among themselves,” he said.

“The President has goodwill on the projects. They will continue as scheduled. Those opposed to the projects will face the full wrath of the law, “ he added