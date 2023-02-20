Rongai residents stage early morning demo over poor roads

Residents of Ongata Rongai, Kitengela, Kiserian and adjacent areas in Kajiado County held protests on Monday morning over the deplorable state of roads in their region.

They accused the Kajiado County Government of neglecting its duty despite making several promises over the years and even earmarking the roads for tarmacking.

On Monday, traffic was disrupted as residents blocked several roads, including the the Maasai Lodge-Kitengela Road, using stones and tree branches. They also burned tyres as they vowed not to relent until they are assured by the government that the roads would be tarmacked.

Motorists were left stranded by the demos that made the roads inaccessible, forcing them to use alternative routes to access Magadi Road.

Protesters could be seen burning tyres and barricading roads with huge rocks.

Last week, residents wrote to the OCS Ongata Rongai Police Station seeking permission to peacefully demonstrate and force the national and county governments to improve roads that they say are the cause of debilitating traffic jams.

“Take notice that the residents, business community, and road users of Acacia, Oloosirkon, Sholinke, Olooltepes, Ole Kasasi, Pesha, Kandisi, Scheme six, Kambi Moto, Kware, Maasai Lodge, Kitengela and Rimpa Areas will hold demonstrations starting February 20, 2023, to express the displeasure, dissatisfaction and annoyance at the way and pace at which the issue of infrastructure, namely, stalled 65kms of roads and Tuala Kitengela roads are being handled by Kerra and the Ministry of Roads and Transport,” a letter signed by Mr Julius Ongaro Otieno, the convenor of the protests.

“The aim of the protest is to register our discontent and present issues that the county government needs to act on immediately to avoid further action.”

Mr Otieno had in October 2022 launched a petition asking the government to tarmac and upgrade the Maasai Lodge-Kitengela Road. It received over 10,000 signatures and was submitted under Article 119 of the Constitution and Standing Orders 202 of the National Assembly.

Locals say numerous efforts to reach out to the government have proved futile.

“Some of these roads have been in such devastating state for years yet the county government has done nothing about it so far,” said Edward Ngure who resides in Olekasasi Area.

They say that poor roads not only waste valuable time due to longer commutes, but also increase the likelihood of road accidents on the Rongai-Nairobi route as many motorists break rules in an attempt to beat traffic.

Additionally, there have been cases of lorry drivers using Maasai Lodge Road and losing control then skidding towards shops and pedestrians.

“Living in Kiserian and Ongata Rongai has literally become a nightmare,” said Daniel Onyango, a Rongai resident.