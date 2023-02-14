Kajiado chief faces interdiction for ‘abetting’ forced teen marriage

A chief from Kajiado Central sub-county is staring at disciplinary action for allegedly abetting the forced marriage of a 16-year-old girl to a man aged 45.

The administrator is accused of colluding with the Form Three girl's parents to marry her off last year.

The girl from Nkinto village was rescued last week by local girl child rights crusaders and police officers.

The girl alleged that her pleas for help from the administrator fell on deaf ears.

"When I learned that plans were underway to marry me off, I reported the matter to the local chief but he turned me away. After being married off, I ran back to him again but he sent me back to the man," said the girl who has been taken to a rescue centre where she will be able to continue with her education.

Ms Eve Melin, a girls’ rights crusader said the trend of marrying off girls is alarming in the vast Kajiado County. She said that the girls are being forced to undergo Female Genital Mutilation before they are married off.

The situation is worse especially now that Kajiado residents are grappling with the effects of drought. Sex predators are said to be targeting young girls in exchange for food.

"More girls are being married off secretly and we have raised an alarm. Let the security organs move with speed to stop the vice," said Ms Merin.

Kajiado County Commissioner Felix Watikila said the police have launched a manhunt for the 45- year-old man who has since gone into hiding.

"We are combing the villages in search of the culprit, he must face the law,” he said