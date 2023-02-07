Lucky escape: Child bride who scored 365 in KCPE flees planned marriage 

Malika Rashid* would be counting her tenth day in marriage today had she not fled a night to the elaborate wedding ceremony planned by her family in their Kipao village home, Tana Delta.

The 15-year-old scored 365 marks in her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) last year and was set to join North Eastern Province Girls High School in Garissa County this week.

However, relatives led by her step-father, believed she had acquired enough education and therefore was ripe for marriage.

Last November, word went around the village inviting interested suitors to wed the girl and the young and elderly all showed interest.

"I told my relatives that I wanted to go to secondary school, but they would hear none of it. They said it was worthless for me and I would be better off in marriage, since I am quite enlightened with my grade eight education," she said.

In the quest for the child bride, an elderly man in his fifties ‘won the bid’ and the preparations for the marriage ceremony began in earnest.

A date was set for December 16.

Her step-father and aunt negotiated the bride price as they had sponsored her education in primary school since her widowed and sickly mother was unable to.

"For the better part of my primary school, I lived with my aunt. My mother has stayed alone since my father's death and she could not take care of my needs as she is poor. This is how she was bullied into accepting their demands,” the teenager narrated.

With each passing day, Mariam made it clear that she was not going to get married.

However, she was dismissed, reminding her it was normal for girls getting married in the area to say that.

As plans toward her, 'Nicah' (engagement ceremony) gained pace, she tried to find a way to escape the village and some of her friends and a cousin to her mother promised to help her.

A night before the wedding, she disappeared, leaving the ceremony in limbo, relatives angered and the supposed groom disappointed.

" I made it clear to them that I didn't want to get married, but they were forcing me to do it, and to a man old enough to be my grandfather. I just want to go to school," she said.

Mariam sought shelter at the house of a well-wisher and informed her mother about it.

She now lives in the safe house hoping to get help to join secondary school, get good grades toward her dream career of becoming a surgeon.

"I want to change the pattern in my lineage. My mother was married at my age, and only a few women whose parents were enlightened made it to school. I want to take a different path and make something of myself," she said.

As other students join the various secondary schools this week, Mariam is hopeful that a believer in the education of a pastoralist girl child will come to her aid as she cannot afford the Sh54,544 school fees among other items needed to join Form One.

With the help of her guardian angel, she has explored all avenues for scholarships unsuccessfully, but has not given up on her desire.

Fathma Abdulahi, the guardian hosting her said Mariam’s mother is afraid of keeping her in the house as her uncles will not relent in their pursuit.