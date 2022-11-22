Naneu Muthoni laid to rest as family, local leaders call for justice

Naneu Muthoni Muturi, a woman who was found dead in her boyfriend’s house in Lang’ata estate over a week ago, was laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon amid calls for the authorities to put her suspected killer behind bars.

Speaker after speaker eulogised Naneu as a kind-hearted woman who would never hurt a fly, with the funeral programme characterising her suspected killer as a "merciless, cruel and demonic human being."

At the funeral, emotions ran high as close family and friends sought to grapple with her brutal death.

According to a post-mortem, Naneu suffered a painful death: she was clobbered with a blunt object and a sharp object pierced her head.

Pathologists found that it was this injury that ended her life. Additionally, she had multiple injuries on her body consistent with an assault.

Thomas Muthee Ng'ang'a, who had been in a relationship with Naneu for about a year, was missing when her body was found in his house in Lang'ata estate on Sunday, November 13.

Neighbours should have spoken up

He was captured days later near the Ugandan border in Malaba.

Naneu's mother, Grace Kena Muturi, urged parents to stay in touch with their adult children so they know what is going on in their lives.

"Learn to listen to your children. Do not leave them because they're now adults and living their own lives," she said tearfully, adding that her daughter's neighbours should have spoken up on the day of her murder.

"This would not have happened if a neighbour had spoken about what was happening. But I forgive the neighbours."

Local leaders who were present, including renowned lawyer Saitabao Kanchori, called for justice for Naneu.