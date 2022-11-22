Woman in court after her phone was found at robbery scene

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding a woman linked to a gang that has been connected to a string of robberies and murders in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

Ms Jane Owendi Omwinda is in custody at the Dandora police station where detectives are investigating a robbery with violence case where M-Pesa attendant Ms Regina Wanjiku was robbed of her four mobile phones.

Ms Omwinda is suspected to have been working with robbery suspects Ms Danson Musyoka Mulee, Ms Brian Wambua Mbindyo, Mr John Mutiso Makau, ms Patricia Mulumba and Mr Evans Omondi who have also been arrested by the DCI’s Criminal Intelligence and Research Bureau (CRIB) detectives in connection with the robberies.

They are also suspected to have murdered Nicodemus Munyasya, 38, who was shot dead in Savanah, Donholm estate in Nairobi on October 31 while walking home after visiting a bank.

Munyasya had deposited a cheque at the Family Bank in Donholm when the gangsters trailed him on a motorbike, shot him dead and took a bag containing disposable cups thinking it was money.

Two spent cartridges

The suspects shot Ms Wanjiku twice on her feet during the robbery in Umoja 3 estate and the robbery was reported at the Mowlem police station.

In an affidavit filed at the Makadara Law Courts, detective Samuel Gichuki of Dandora DCI offices said police visited the scene and found two spent cartridges and a mobile phone that belonged to Ms Omwinda.

Mr Gichuki was seeking the court’s orders to detain the suspect for seven days pending investigations. She was arrested on Sunday, November 19.

The detective said he needs time to conduct an identification parade and an analysis of recovered mobile phones and establish the owners and record their statements.

He said Ms Omwinda and her five accomplices are assisting the investigators in arresting other suspects and recovery of the firearm used in the robbery reported by Ms Wanjiku and the murder of Munyasya.