Kitengela residents say town is choking in garbage

Traders and residents of Kitengela town are grappling with uncollected garbage that has become an eyesore over the past month.

The rubbish is emitting a foul stench at the makeshift Kitengela retail market, with traders expressing fears of water-borne diseases if the piles are not collected.

Traders who are forced to sell fresh produce and food next to piles of rubbish say the filthy environment is keeping customers away.

The traders blame the county government for failing to clear the rubbish on time, despite collecting cess daily.

"The Kajiado County government collects the daily cess but cannot collect the garbage, our businesses are badly affected," said Ms Brigid Nanjala, a trader.

A garbage truck parked at a public yard in Kitengela town on December 28, 2023. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

It is a similar story in most of the streets of this dusty town. Garbage is piling up everywhere, much to the chagrin of the locals.

"The relevant department has not been collecting garbage for the past three to four weeks despite our complaints," said Mr Patrick Muriithi, a trader.