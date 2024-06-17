Kitengela residents protest over bad road

Dozens of disgruntled residents of Acacia neighbourhood in Kitengela, Kajiado East sub-County, on Monday, June 17, staged a peaceful protest over what they described as shoddy work done by a contractor, citing embezzlement of public funds.

The agitated residents, who carried placards castigating the contractor and the area Member of County Assembly (MCA), said although the road was allocated Sh4 million by the Kajiado County government in the 2023/2024 financial year, the four-kilometre-long road is currently impassable and characterised by heavy dust. They barricaded the road with their vehicles for the entire morning hours.

"We are demanding that the road be redone. The contractor colluded with the leadership of the area in a well-orchestrated plan to embezzle public funds. He (the contractor) was here for a few days before he left in a huff, leaving us to suffer," said Chris Waithanje, Acacia Neighbourhood secretary, adding that money was allocated in previous financial years but no road work was done.

Residents claimed that the road was costing them a fortune in vehicle maintenance and that their safety was being compromised, especially at night.

"This road is affecting our health status, most of our children are suffering from respiratory diseases and heavy dust is blowing into our houses," said Ms Jane Omondi, a resident.

They are calling on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the county government officials and the contractor.

"We urge the EACC to investigate the scam, it is unfortunate that the public continues to suffer while a few individuals continue to enrich themselves," said Mr Francis Maliach, a resident.

A contingent of police officers from Kitengela police station blocked the protesters from accessing the busy Namanga Road but allowed them to picket for hours without harassment.

The road is one of the busiest on the outskirts of Kitengela and serves the main public school in the area.