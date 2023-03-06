Save us from this dusty road, Kitengela residents say

For the last three months, driving on the Old Namanga Road in Kitengela, Kajiado County, has been a nightmare.

Motorists and boda boda riders are often forced to navigate through thick clouds of dust. Sometimes, they are forced to stop for the dust to settle to avert possible road accidents due to poor visibility.

This has been the case since the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) applied murram on the 10-kilometre stretch after a public outcry.

The relief was short-lived since road users and those living near the busy road have to contend with the heavy dust during the day.

The condition of the road is deteriorating by the day. Dozens of potholes have been formed.

Mr Alex Odongo, a boda boda rider said many accidents occur on the road.

"Many accidents occur on this road, boda boda riders have to visit health facilities with chest complications,” he told Nation.Africa.

Most shops along the road have been shut while the few remaining ones operate at night when the dust is minimal.

"We have been suffering for a long time. Every time we raise our concerns the road agencies apply murram on the road. Our businesses have been adversely affected," said a trader.

Motorists also complain about insecurity on the road and the high cost of repairing their vehicles.

"Thugs on motorcycles often attack motorists and pedestrians before they disappear into the balls of dust,” said Mr James Kiai.

A water bowser sprinkles water on Namanga Road in Kitengela town on March 3, 2023. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

Mr George Munene, a trader in Kitengela has hired two water bowsers to sprinkle water on the dusty road daily but he now says this is not sustainable.

He has accused Kura of sleeping on the job as locals suffer.

"I own a business along the road. I have been spending at least Sh4,000 daily to sprinkle water on the dusty road to suppress the dust. Let the government come to the rescue of suffering residents,” Mr Munene said on Saturday.

The road serves dozens of middle-class estates and posh homes owned by prominent politicians. It also serves five private learning institutions and several flower farms.

The road connects Kitengela and Ongata Rongai town.